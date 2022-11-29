49ers extend lead in NFC West as rest of division loses in Week 12

The NFC West did not have a great weekend in Week 12, except for the San Francisco 49ers. All four teams played in Week 12 and only the 49ers won.

As they were already in first place, they distanced themselves from the rest of the division by a game.

Here are the standings in the division entering Week 13.

San Francisco 49ers, 7-4 (4-0 division) Seattle Seahawks, 6-5 (2-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 4-8 (1-4 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-8 (1-3 division)

Let’s have a look back at what happened in Week 12 and what is coming up in Week 13.

49ers

It wasn’t a great offensive game for the Niners, but the defense held the Saints to 260 total yards and did not allow a point in their 13-0 win. Saints running back Alvin Kamara lost two fumbles.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass and did not turn the ball over.

It was their fourth consecutive win.

Seahawks

The Seahawks lost their second straight game, falling 40-34 to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.

They gave up 576 yards of offense.

They couldn’t stop running back Josh Jacobs. He had 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 rushes and added six catches for 74 yards. Jacobs’ 86-yard run ended the game in overtime. He set a franchise record with 303 total yards from scrimmage.

Cardinals

The Cardinals lost their second straight game, but should have won.

They controlled the game against the Los Angeles Chargers but, after they had a seven-point fourth-quarter lead, the went three-and-out three straight possessions.

The Chargers scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game and opted to go for two points for the win instead of the tie. Justin Herbert’s pass to Gerald Everett gave them a 25-24 win.

Rams

With Matthew Stafford and John Wolford both injured, Bryce Perkins got the start for the Rams.

He only had 100 passing yards and was picked off twice, and the Rams only mustered 198 total yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 26-10 loss.

It was their fifth straight loss.

Coming up in Week 13

The Cardinals will finally have their bye week and will be idle.

The 49ers will host the 8-3 Miami Dolphins.

The Seahawks and Rams will play in Los Angeles.

