49ers extend lead as Fred Warner interception leads to Raheem Mostert TD

Alex Didion

How the tables have turned.

Raheem Mostert added to his record-setting postseason with a touchdown late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV, giving the 49ers a 20-10 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco made a pair of impressive defensive plays to get the ball back, as rookie defensive end Nick Bosa first got an impressive strip-sack on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, although the former MVP ultimately recovered the ball.

On the following play, linebacker Fred Warner jumped in front of wideout Tyreek Hill and made a critical interception, Mahomes' first career postseason pick.

The Niners' offense once again was able to capitalize on a big play from the defense, as it has all season long.

