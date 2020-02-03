How the tables have turned.

Raheem Mostert added to his record-setting postseason with a touchdown late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV, giving the 49ers a 20-10 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

San Francisco made a pair of impressive defensive plays to get the ball back, as rookie defensive end Nick Bosa first got an impressive strip-sack on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, although the former MVP ultimately recovered the ball.

On the following play, linebacker Fred Warner jumped in front of wideout Tyreek Hill and made a critical interception, Mahomes' first career postseason pick.

A HUGE pick by Warner ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y6S56BIkiv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 3, 2020

The Niners' offense once again was able to capitalize on a big play from the defense, as it has all season long.

49ers extend lead as Fred Warner interception leads to Raheem Mostert TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area