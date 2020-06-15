49ers extend Kyle Shanahan through 2025

Michael David Smith
The 49ers are not getting rid of head coach Kyle Shanahan any time soon.

Shanahan and the 49ers have agreed on a new contract that extends him for six more seasons, through 2025, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal gives the 40-year-old Shanahan some of the strongest job security in the NFL, and is a major statement from 49ers ownership that they believe Shanahan is the kind of coach they want leading their franchise for many years.

Shanahan went just 6-10 in his first season leading the 49ers and 4-12 in his second, and there was some talk heading into his third season that he was on the hot seat. But in Year 3 in 2019, the 49ers went 13-3 and got to the Super Bowl. Shanahan proved he was building a winner, and the 49ers rewarded him.

