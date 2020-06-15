49ers extend head coach Kyle Shanahan through 2025 season

Kyle Shanahan will continue to be a key figure in the Seahawks vs. 49ers rivalry.

San Francisco awarded its head coach with a six-year contract extension that will run through the 2025 season, according to Adam Schefter. Shanahan had three years remaining on his original six-year deal, but the new contract will go into effect immediately.

Shanahan and GM John Lynch, have rebuilt the 49ers roster and brought the organization back to a level of Super Bowl contention. The 49ers went 13-3 in 2019 and won the NFC West. They should have won the Super Bowl as well but notably blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead against the Chiefs.

Even so, Shanahan is one of the brightest offensive minds in the league and is deserving of his new contract. The 49ers offense ranked second in scoring and fourth in total yards in 2019.

The Seahawks will host the 49ers in Week 8 and then travel to San Francisco to close out the year in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

