With several injury concerns in the secondary, the 49ers are bringing in some help.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, San Francisco is expected to sign cornerback Buster Skrine.

Known as a slot corner, Skrine spent his last two seasons playing for the Bears. He appeared in 12 games last season with three starts, recording three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

A fifth-round pick in 2011, Skrine has appeared in 151 games with 92 starts for the Browns, Jets, and Bears. He has nine career interceptions and 85 career pass breakups.

San Francisco cornerback K'Waun Williams is expected to miss some time with a calf strain suffered in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. 49ers cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Davontae Harris are already on injured reserve.

49ers are expected to sign Buster Skrine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk