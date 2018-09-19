49ers expected to cut Matt Tobin to make room for Reuben Foster

The 49ers will get linebacker Reuben Foster back from his suspension this week, and they’re going to have to make a roster move for him.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the expected move will be the release of veteran offensive lineman Matt Tobin.

Foster was suspended the first two weeks for gun and marijuana offenses, with the league saying he was being punished for violating the substance abuse policy as well as the personal conduct policy.

Tobin was inactive for the first two games for the 49ers. He was in camp with the Patriots earlier this year, and spent last season with the Seahawks. His first four years were spent with the Eagles, and he has 21 career starts.

Of course, offensive lineman around the league are getting hurt at a high rate, so Tobin may have some value to another team. Now that the word’s on the street he’s on the way out, someone has time to call the 49ers and offer them a conditional seventh-rounder or something if they want him.