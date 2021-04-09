49ers expected to attended Trey Lance's second pro day April 19

49ers expected to attended Lance's second pro day on April 19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are making sure they get an in-person view of every top quarterback back in the 2021 NFL Draft before they're on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick.

North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold a second pro day on April 19, 10 days before the draft, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are expected to be in Fargo.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch expected to attend both Fields' and Lance's No. 2 pro days ... https://t.co/EZaChcjnbV — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 9, 2021

I know of one team that will for sure be in attendance. #49ers https://t.co/apGhSPOxlq — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 9, 2021

Shanahan and Lynch already saw Alabama's Mac Jones in person at his second pro day, which occurred the same day as Justin Fields' first pro day at Ohio State.

The 49ers chose to see Jones on March 30, as they knew Fields would hold a second pro day. Fields' second time throwing in front of teams will happen April 14, and the Shanahan-Lynch duo is expected to be at Ohio State for the event.

Shanahan and Lynch did not attend Lance's first pro day when they owned the No. 12 pick in the draft. But after making a blockbuster move up to the No. 3 pick, the 49ers are making sure they get their eyes on all options before the draft.

Lance is considered a project and a bit of a wild card, but could have the highest upside of any QB in the draft. He's only 20 years and has the size, arm strength and athleticism to excel in the pros. He also played just one game this season and played against lower competition in the FCS instead of the SEC likes Jones and the Big 10 like Fields.

However, Lance's college offense featured plenty of Shanahan schemes. He was under center and used play action much more than Fields and Jones. That could be very intriguing to the 49ers coach.

As a 19-year-old redshirt freshman in 2019, Lance completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns. He wasn't intercepted once. Lance also is a big threat on the ground, rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 TDs his first year as a starter.

Lance only has 17 starts -- the same number as Jones -- in his college career and played lesser competition. The sky is the limit for him, though, and the 49ers could feel he's the perfect QB to sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for one season and then take over for years to come.

