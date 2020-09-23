49ers expect Tevin Coleman to be sidelined one month with knee sprain

49ers expect Coleman to miss one month with knee sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers expect running back Tevin Coleman to be out of action for approximately one month due to a knee sprain, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Coleman’s injury occurred late in the 49ers’ Week 2 victory over the New York Jets. The 49ers also are likely to play Sunday against the New York Giants without starting running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert, who left the team’s Week 2 game against the Jets shortly before halftime with a knee injury, leads the 49ers with 148 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also has six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Coleman and Mostert are among the six 49ers players to leave the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium due to knee or ankle injuries. The 49ers will play on the same field this week in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas sustained season-ending knee injuries.

Coleman likely will be placed on injured reserve, Shanahan said. Players on injured reserve are ineligible to return to action for at least three games.

“He’s worse than Raheem is,” said Shanahan, intimating he does not believe Mostert’s injury will keep him sidelined for much time.

Coleman has gotten off to a slow start this season, rushing for just 30 yards on 18 attempts through two games. Last year, he averaged 4.0 yards a carry while gaining 544 yards with six touchdowns.

The 49ers will go with Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as the main running backs during the absences of Mostert and Coleman.

The 49ers are expected to promote undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty from the practice squad. The club also signed Austin Walter to the practice squad.

Walter took part in 49ers training camp in 2019 and was cut before the start of the regular season. He spent time on the New York Giants’ practice squad.