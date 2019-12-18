49ers expect return of two key members of defensive backfield

SANTA CLARA –– After missing three of their top five players in the secondary against the Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers appear to be getting two of those players back for their critical Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman and nickel back K'Waun Williams went through their second full practice of the week on Wednesday and are expected to return to the 49ers' lineup Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt has not practiced since sustaining a ribs fracture on Dec. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Marcell Harris is expected to start his third straight game in Tartt's place.

Also, edge rusher Dee Ford is not expected to return during the regular season due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers believe Ford will be available in the playoffs, even if the 49ers do not earn a first-round bye.

Right guard Mike Person went through limited practice due to a neck condition. If Person is unable to play against the Rams, Daniel Brunskill would be the player most likely assigned to start in his place. Brunskill started five games at right tackle at one game at left tackle earlier this season.

49ers practice participation

Did not practice

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)



Limited

G Mike Person (neck)



Full practice

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring)

CB K'Waun Williams (concussion)





















