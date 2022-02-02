What 49ers can expect to receive in Jimmy Garoppolo trade

What 49ers can expect to receive in trade for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The most-impactful quarterback trade of the 2021 season occurred a year ago this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo likely played his final game as a member of the 49ers on Sunday In the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo suggested on Tuesday he expects to have his situation resolved sooner than later. The conversations are likely already taking place between 49ers general manager John Lynch and quarterback-needy teams.

“I think they’re trying to do the best for me. I’m trying to do the best for them,” Garoppolo said Tuesday in a video call with Bay Area reporters. “We’re working together on that. (We) really haven’t made too much progress on it, but I think things will start happening here pretty quickly.”

Leading the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl was quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose trade from the Detroit Lions was agreed upon on Jan. 30, 2021.

The Lions sent Stafford to the Rams in exchange for starting quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and ’23, and a third-round pick in 2021.

Any NFL trades after the midseason trade deadline cannot be finalized until the first day of the new league year. Garoppolo had a no-trade clause in his contract for only 2021. He can be officially dealt beginning March 16.

“We’ll work it out one way or another,” Garoppolo said. “I think both sides will be happy in the end.”

Garoppolo and his representation will be allowed to negotiate a multi-year extension with his new team while the 49ers haggle with teams over the compensation for his services.

The 49ers originally acquired Garoppolo in a 2017 midseason trade with the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick.

After Garoppolo excelled while starting the final five games of that season, the 49ers signed him to a five-year contract. He made more than $111 million in his four full seasons with the club. His expected trade will save the 49ers approximately $25.5 million on the 2022 salary cap.

Story continues

The 49ers can begin to recoup some of the draft capital they sent to the Miami Dolphins last year in order to trade up to No. 3 overall to select Garoppolo’s replacement, Trey Lance, in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers parted ways with first-round picks in 2022 and '23, as well as a third-rounder in '22.

There should be plenty of optimism of a strong trade market for Garoppolo, who played well throughout the season before his production diminished after sustaining a torn ligament his right thumb on Dec. 23.

A trade could be delayed until a decision is made on whether Garoppolo will undergo surgery, which is expected to require a four- to-six-week rehabilitation period.

Two trades from last offseason could give the 49ers a strong indication of the price they can receive for Garoppolo.

The Indianapolis Colts obtained quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional second-round draft pick that turned into a 2022 first-round selection because he played at least 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Indianapolis also sent Philadelphia a third-round pick.

Also, the New York Jets received second-, fourth-, and sixth-round draft picks from the Carolina Panthers in a trade for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Garoppolo played better in 2021 than both Wentz and Darnold -- neither of whom is guaranteed to be back as their teams’ starters for a second season.

Nearly a decade ago, the 49ers received two second-round draft picks from the Kansas City Chiefs for Alex Smith, who became expendable with the emergence of Colin Kaepernick after the 2012 season.

After five seasons in Kansas City, Smith was dealt to Washington when the decision was made to go with second-year player Patrick Mahomes as the starter. Kansas City received a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Garoppolo has played more than six games only twice in his NFL career. His best season came in 2019, as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl.

In the 2021 regular season, Garoppolo started 15 games, completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating was 98.7, which ranked ninth in the NFL among qualifying quarterbacks.

The bottom line is that the 49ers can be expected to receive at worst a second-round draft pick and, perhaps, another pick or two for Garoppolo to clear the way for Lance to take over as the starter this year.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast