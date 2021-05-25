49ers expect Nick Bosa to be ready for 2021 NFL training camp

49ers expect Bosa to be ready, healthy for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa is all the way across the country while the 49ers started organized team activities this week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he did not want Bosa to stray from his routine, which has led to tremendous progress since he tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 2 of the 2020 regular season.

In fact, Shanahan believes the best path toward Bosa being ready for the opening of training camp this summer is for him to continue doing what he’s doing in Florida.

“He’s got a good set up with his brother and a guy who works with his knee,” Shanahan said. “They’re in contact with our guys all the time. Just didn’t want to take him off his routine right now. I totally agree with him out there.

“He’s going to show up at some time during this but he won’t be going out there doing anything coming off the ACL, but we fully expect him to be ready for training camp.”

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was a big reason the 49ers won the NFC West, advanced through the NFC playoffs and advanced to the Super Bowl. Bosa registered nine sacks during the regular season, four more in the postseason and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I’ve been talking to Nick since February around this,” Shanahan said. “He came out in February for a while to get checked out on his knee. With him coming off the ACL and everything, it’s going great.

"I’m sure you saw the videos.”

Bosa posted videos of his workouts in April that showed him running straight ahead while pulling a weighted sled, as well as showing side-to-side running and change-of-direction.

