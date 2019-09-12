49ers expect Nick Bosa to play

The 49ers sound confident rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa will play Sunday despite having not practiced this week because of ankle soreness.

“He’ll work kind of limited throughout the week, but he’s fully intending on playing,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on 95.7 The Game, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “As far as the snaps, we’ll kind of see how that goes.”

Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He originally injured his ankle in practice Aug. 7, returned to practice Sept. 2, and he played 38 of 69 snaps Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lynch said the No. 2 overall choice aggravated his injury on the first snap against the Bucs.

“He did come out a little sore,” Lynch said. “Traveling and all that kind of amplified that a little bit.”

Receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) also remained out of practice Thursday.