49ers expect Kyle Juszczyk to miss 4-6 weeks

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk went for an MRI after hurting his knee on Monday night and the results show he avoided a season-ending injury.

Juszczyk will miss some time before he’s ready to play again, however. The 49ers announced that they expect Juszczyk to miss 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL.

The injury will rob the 49ers of a regular piece of their offense. Juszczyk played more than half the snaps for the 49ers and played a role as a blocker, receiver and runner at various points in the first four games. He has six catches for 76 yards and one carry for six yards so far this season.

The 49ers don’t have another fullback on their 53-man roster, so they’ll need to do some shuffling to fill his spot in the offense until his knee is well enough for a return to action.