49ers defensive end Nick Bosa thinks the team has the best defense in the league and they’re set to get some more help on that side of the ball.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Tuesday press conference that he expects cornerbacks Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett to practice on Wednesday. Both players became eligible to return to practice this week.

Ward went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury ahead of Week One while Verrett remained on the physically unable to perform list through the cut to 53 players.

Ward had 77 tackles and two interceptions last season. He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown and then added 15 more tackles and another interception in the postseason.

Verrett tore his ACL in Week One last season. He played 13 games for the Niners in 2020 and finished the year with 60 tackles and an interception.

49ers expect Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett to practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk