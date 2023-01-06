49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was designated for return from injured reserve this week and it sounds like they’re ready for him to take the next step this weekend.

During an appearance on KNBR Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team plans to have Mitchell in the lineup and on the field against the Cardinals in Week 18.

“He’s had a great week of practice,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He looked real good today, and I’ll talk to him here over Friday and Saturday, but right now, I’m expecting to get him up, and I expect to play him a little bit here on Sunday.”

Mitchell has had two injured reserve stints this season due to knee injuries. He’s run 40 times for 224 yards after leading the team with 963 yards last season.

49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk