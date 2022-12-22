49ers expect DL Javon Kinlaw to return vs. Commanders

The 49ers on Monday opened the 21-day practice window for defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. He’s expected to be activated for their game Saturday against the Commanders.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Thursday said Kinlaw got through the week of practice successfully and is on track to go on Christmas Eve.

“Yeah, I expect him to be up,” Shanahan said. “He had a real good Thursday practice that was on a Wednesday and everything was light today, but he had a good week, no setbacks and I’m real excited to see him out there.”

Kinlaw hasn’t played since Week 3 because of an issue in the knee he had surgically repaired last season. His return will make him the seventh player to come off IR for San Francisco this season. Teams are allowed to bring eight players back from IR, so the 49ers have one spot left. That’s expected to go to RB Elijah Mitchell.

Getting Kinlaw back will provide a significant boost for the 49ers’ banged up defensive interior. This season in three games Kinlaw has two tackles in 102 defensive snaps. For his career he has 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

He figures to get the start alongside Arik Armstead. It’ll be the first time the 49ers have had both of their starting defensive tackles since Week 2.

List

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire