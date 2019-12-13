49ers expect Dee Ford to miss four weeks

The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries recently, and another key player likely won’t be back until the playoffs.

San Francisco pass rusher Dee Ford is likely to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That timeframe would mean Ford will miss the rest of the regular season and possibly the first week of the playoffs. That’s another incentive for the 49ers to earn a first-round playoff bye.

Ford’s injury was one of multiple costly injuries the team had during their win over the Saints, which also included center Weston Richburg tearing his patellar tendon, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season and postseason, and cornerback Richard Sherman injuring his hamstring, which will likely knock him out for a couple weeks.

Ford, who has already missed two games this season, has 6.5 sacks.