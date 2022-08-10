49ers expect Charvarius Ward to miss next two weeks or so

The 49ers signed former Saints cornerback Ken Crawley on Wednesday and it looks like part of the reason for his addition is the expected absence of Charvarius Ward for the next couple of weeks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that prognosis for Ward during an appearance on KNBR. He added that the current thinking is that Ward will be ready to play by the start of the regular season.

“He had a little setback here with a muscle strain, so he’ll be out here for the next probably two weeks or so,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone.com. “But he’s gotten enough baseline in to where his camp has been perfect. At least now I know he’s not going to get a serious injury here in the next two weeks, and he’ll be ready to go here Week 1, though.”

Emmanuel Moseley is also currently sidelined with an injury, so the depth corners on the Niners roster will be getting plenty of work in the near future.

