Deebo Samuel‘s been in the spotlight recently, but he’s not the only 49ers 2019 draft pick closing in on a contract extension.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is also eligible for a new deal and things have not gotten as contentious between him and the team as they have for Samuel. A big reason for that is Bosa’s status as a first-round pick because it gives the 49ers an option on his contract for the 2023 season.

49ers General Manager John Lynch announced that the team exercised that option on Monday. Bosa is now guaranteed a salary of $17.859 million for his fifth NFL season.

The two sides can still work out a longer deal, but having the fifth year already in place may lead to Samuel’s situation taking precedence for the time being.

49ers exercise Nick Bosa’s fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk