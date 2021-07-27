49ers exceed goal with over 90 percent COVID vaccination rate

Lynch reports 49ers have vaccination rate over 90 percent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

General manager John Lynch said the 49ers did not put pressure on their players to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in order to reach their goal before the start of training camp.

The NFL has loosened restrictions on vaccinated players this season, while non-vaccinated players must comply with many of the same league-wide protocols as a year ago.

The vaccination rate for the 49ers is more than 90 percent, Lynch said Tuesday. Restrictions are loosened for teams with player vaccination rates of greater than 85 percent.

The 49ers reported to training camp in Santa Clara. Their first practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Originally, everybody had that goal of 85 percent,” Lynch said. “I’m proud to say we’re up over 90 percent.”

Lynch said the 49ers did not do a hard sell to get players vaccinated. He said the organization merely opted to educate its players.

“It really speaks to our players,” he said. “We didn’t force anything. What we tried to do is just communicate with our guys and line up professionals to educate them as much as possible.

“Our guys really arrived at this individually and as a team, and we’re proud of them for that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages all individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which is described as safe and effective.

Vaccinated individuals may resume pre-pandemic activities, while those who are unvaccinated are at a much greater risk of severe illness, hospitalizations and death, the CDC reports.

The NFL announced last week that if a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players causes a game to be canceled, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will take a loss. If a game is forfeited, none of the players on either team will be paid.

Story continues

Vaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to work after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Non-vaccinated individuals who test positive will still require 10 days of self-isolation.

Individuals who are not vaccinated must still wear masks at the facility and are subject to physical distancing protocols.

In the 49ers’ team meeting room, there are designated seats for non-vaccinated players in the third row.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast