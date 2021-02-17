49ers will do “everything we can” to hold onto Kyle Juszczyk

After the 49ers hired General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017, one of their first moves was to sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk as a free agent.

The four-year, $21 million deal was the biggest given to a fullback and the 49ers have done their best to make sure they got a strong return on their investment. Juszczyk has caught 102 passes over the last four seasons and the 49ers’ offense has consistently been more effective when he’s been on the field along with another back.

Juszczyk’s success is likely to create more competition for his services as he hits free agency again this offseason, but Lynch said the 49ers are prepared to do what it takes to keep him on the roster.

“He’s a unique person and a unique football player because he does so many things for you,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “He’s important to us and we’re going to make every effort to try to keep him here. I’m sure there’ll be competition and we understand that, but Kyle’s a real important player to this football team and we’ll do everything we can to keep him here.”

For his part, Juszczyk said “it is tough to imagine a different offense that would utilize me the way I would here” and that should help the 49ers’ cause as long as another team doesn’t make an overwhelming financial offer.

