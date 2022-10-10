49ers will evaluate Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould later in week

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The 49ers came out of Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a number of injuries, including ones that sidelined defensive end Nick Bosa and kicker Robbie Gould.

Bosa suffered a groin injury that forced him from the game after playing 26 snaps. At a Monday press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will evaluate Bosa’s injury again on Wednesday before they hit the practice field.

The same plan is in place for Gould, who was forced out with a knee contusion he suffered while making a tackle on a kickoff. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky tried a pair of extra points after Gould was injured and he hit one of them.

Shanahan also said that the team will work out kickers on Tuesday in case they need someone to take Gould’s place against the Falcons.

49ers will evaluate Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould later in week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmie Ward having surgery on broken hand Tuesday

    49ers safety Jimmie Ward returned from a hamstring injury to join the team for Sunday’s road game against the Panthers, but he didn’t stick around long. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Ward broke his hand on the opening kickoff of the game and then stayed in for the first defensive play because [more]

  • 49ers second-best NFC team behind Eagles, Donte Whitner believes

    Donte Whitner believes the 49ers are second to only the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFC's best team.

  • 49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

    The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how much time he will need to miss. [more]

  • 49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

    The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa, for the game with a groin [more]

  • Matt Rhule’s firing after Carolina Panthers loss to 49ers sets social media ablaze

    At one point or another — just before the Carolina’s loss to the 49ers and just after the team’s decision to fire Matt Rhule — many Panther fixtures were trending on Twitter.

  • 49ers' Jimmie Ward broke hand vs. Panthers, still could play after surgery

    Kyle Shanahan is hopeful safety Jimmie Ward could return and play with a club-like cast after breaking his hand in Sunday's 49ers-Panthers game.

  • Rookie Dameon Pierce leads Texans to 1st win of season

    HOUSTON (AP) Running back Dameon Pierce has been Houston's best player all season, so it was only fitting that the rookie would lead the Texans to their first victory. Pierce ran for 99 yards and a game-clinching touchdown as the Texans extended their winning streak against the Jaguars to nine games with a 13-6 victory Sunday. After thinking for a few seconds, Pierce answered.

  • Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15

    After failing to land Deshaun Watson in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers had a choice of whether to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield in an effort to upgrade at quarterback. Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Moseley intercepted Mayfield and returned it 41 yards for a score, and the San Francisco 49ers beat Carolina 37-15, handing the Panthers their 10th loss in 11 games.

  • Game Day: 49ers Costly Win In Carolina

    Charlie Walter reports from Charlotte as the 49ers take over 1st place in the NFC West with a win over the Panthers, but the victory comes at a cost as multiple starters leave the game with injuries. (10-10-22)

  • Bears activate N’Keal Harry to active roster

    The Bears activated veteran receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve Monday, the team announced. Harry injured his ankle Aug. 6 in practice, and the Bears placed him on injured reserve Sept. 1. He returned to practice last week, beginning a 21-day window to add him to the active roster. He is expected to make his [more]

  • Nick Bosa ruled out of 49ers-Panthers game after suffering groin injury

    The 49ers announced Nick Bosa has been ruled out of the remainder of the game with a groin injury after exiting in the third quarter.

  • Emmanuel Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers, Kyle Shanahan confirms

    The 49ers' win over the Panthers came with a cost, as starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL.

  • 49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win

    Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee.

  • 49ers report card: Grades for offense, defense in Week 5 win over Panthers

    The 49ers systematically dismantled the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and improved to an NFC West-leading 3-2 on the season.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Halloween comes early as Kari Lake and the Trump slate try to woo independents

    Kari Lake and Blake Masters have either experienced a wholesale epiphany or they're trying to put one over on those independent voters they need to win.

  • Panthers Week 5 report card: Can’t blame the team’s defensive woes on workload vs. 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday. The second consecutive home blowout was a particularly bad look for Matt Rhule.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where 49ers stand after win over Panthers

    The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.

  • Why 49ers' Jauan Jennings didn't want to call running style 'angry' until now

    49ers receiver Jauan Jennings hard-hitting running style inspires his teammates on the field.

  • Broncos sign Kendall Hinton to active roster, place three on injured reserve

    Broncos receiver Kendall Hinton has used up his elevations from the practice squad, so the team is adding him to the active roster. NFL rules allow a maximum of three standard elevations from the practice squad. Hinton played Weeks 2-4, seeing action on 117 offensive snaps as the Broncos used him as their third receiver [more]