49ers will evaluate Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould later in week

The 49ers came out of Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a number of injuries, including ones that sidelined defensive end Nick Bosa and kicker Robbie Gould.

Bosa suffered a groin injury that forced him from the game after playing 26 snaps. At a Monday press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will evaluate Bosa’s injury again on Wednesday before they hit the practice field.

The same plan is in place for Gould, who was forced out with a knee contusion he suffered while making a tackle on a kickoff. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky tried a pair of extra points after Gould was injured and he hit one of them.

Shanahan also said that the team will work out kickers on Tuesday in case they need someone to take Gould’s place against the Falcons.

