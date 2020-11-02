The injuries just keep on coming for the 49ers. They have had 18 players on injured reserve this season and word came Monday that tight end George Kittle will miss significant time with a fractured foot and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely after aggravating his high-ankle sprain.

That’s not all of the 49ers’ injuries.

They had to release an estimated practice report Monday in advance of Thursday Night Football.

Besides Garoppolo and Kittle, running back Tevin Coleman also wouldn’t have practiced had the 49ers practiced. Coleman left Sunday’s game after aggravating a knee injury that kept him out the previous five games.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and receivers Deebo Samuel (ankle), Richie James (ankle) and Dante Pettis (shoulder) also were listed as non-participants.

49ers estimate eight players as out of Monday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk