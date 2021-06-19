49ers entering free agency after 2021 season

The 49ers managed to wade through free agency in 2021 despite having nearly 40 players hitting the market, including a number of key names like Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and K’Waun Williams. A quick look ahead to the 2022 offseason shows that next year won’t be nearly as difficult.

San Francisco is scheduled to have 34 players hit unrestricted free agency, but the number of high-impact players is lower than it was a season ago. Several of those free-agents-to-be are also on one-year deals, and not all 34 players are guaranteed to make the 53-man roster.

Here’s a quick look ahead at the 49ers scheduled for unrestricted free agency in 2022 going into training camp:

LB Fred Warner

CB Jason Verrett

DL DJ Jones

RB Raheem Mostert

CB K'Waun Williams

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

TE Ross Dwelley

DL Zach Kerr

S Marcell Harris

WR Mohamed Sanu

S Jaquiski Tartt

TE MyCole Pruitt

S Tavon Wilson

CB Dontae Johnson

OL Senio Kelemete

OL Tom Compton

S Tony Jefferson

WR Travis Benjamin

DE Arden Key

DL Maurice Hurst

WR Bennie Fowler

DE Daeshon Hall

LB James Burgess

DE Jordan Willis

WR Kevin White

LB Nate Gerry

QB Nate Sudfeld

RB Wayne Gallman

OT Shon Coleman

WR Trent Sherfield

QB Josh Rosen

S Tarvarius Moore

OL Jake Brendel

WR Richie James

