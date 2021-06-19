49ers entering free agency after 2021 season
The 49ers managed to wade through free agency in 2021 despite having nearly 40 players hitting the market, including a number of key names like Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and K’Waun Williams. A quick look ahead to the 2022 offseason shows that next year won’t be nearly as difficult.
San Francisco is scheduled to have 34 players hit unrestricted free agency, but the number of high-impact players is lower than it was a season ago. Several of those free-agents-to-be are also on one-year deals, and not all 34 players are guaranteed to make the 53-man roster.
Here’s a quick look ahead at the 49ers scheduled for unrestricted free agency in 2022 going into training camp:
LB Fred Warner
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
DL DJ Jones
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
RB Raheem Mostert
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
CB K'Waun Williams
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
TE Ross Dwelley
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
DL Zach Kerr
(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
S Marcell Harris
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
WR Mohamed Sanu
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
S Jaquiski Tartt
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
TE MyCole Pruitt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
S Tavon Wilson
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
CB Dontae Johnson
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
OL Senio Kelemete
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
OL Tom Compton
(AP Photo/Brett Duke)
S Tony Jefferson
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
WR Travis Benjamin
(Tony Avelar/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
DE Arden Key
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DL Maurice Hurst
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
WR Bennie Fowler
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
DE Daeshon Hall
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
LB James Burgess
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
DE Jordan Willis
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
WR Kevin White
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
LB Nate Gerry
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
QB Nate Sudfeld
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
RB Wayne Gallman
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
OT Shon Coleman
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
WR Trent Sherfield
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
QB Josh Rosen
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
S Tarvarius Moore
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OL Jake Brendel
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
WR Richie James
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
