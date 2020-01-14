49ers enter NFC Championship Game vs. Packers with no new injuries

SANTA CLARA – Coach Kyle Shanahan entered the auditorium at Levi's Stadium where he holds his press conferences and opened his remarks Monday morning with words that sounded so sweet to 49ers fans everywhere.

"Nothing new to report from after the game with injuries, so go ahead," Shanahan said.

Not only did the 49ers cruise to a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday, but San Francisco also exited the game as healthy as they have been all season.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Their inactive list figures to consist of seven healthy players, just as it was Saturday against the Vikings.

When the 49ers rolled to a 37-8 win over the Packers on Nov. 24, defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander did not play due to injuries. Both returned to the lineup against the Vikings and should be in even better shape to face Green Bay.

Ford returned to action and appeared to make it through just fine with a bothersome hamstring that limited him to just four snaps in the 49ers' final six games of the regular season. Ford registered a sack while playing 22 snaps against the Vikings.

"It should be the same deal for him this week," Shanahan said. "No setbacks, so hopefully he will take a step forward. Regardless, he played at a high level for us and was very impactful when he was in there."

Alexander returned to action after suffering a torn pectoral on Oct. 31. The 49ers activated him off injured reserve on Friday in order for him to suit up for the following day's game. He played 25 snaps, playing primarily in base situations.

"I thought Kwon did a real good job," Shanahan said. "I knew he was going to be fired up to get out there. I'm always nervous for guys when they are that excited to get out there and they haven't played in a while.

"You knew he was going to run around and hit. He also did a good job of not making mistakes. He kept his poise on the field."

The only in-game physical issue that impacted playing time came when running back Raheem Mostert experienced cramps in his calf. Tevin Coleman went out for a series that Mostert was scheduled to play. Shanahan said Mostert is fine and should be a full-go at practice on Wednesday.

