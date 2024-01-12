49ers encouraged with preparation during first-round playoff bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — While the outside world debates the 49ers’ ability to stay sharp during their long layoff between games, San Francisco's players believe they have been given the perfect recipe for success.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has had the challenging job of building a schedule to keep his players healthy while still maintaining a sense of urgency during the first-round playoff bye. Defensive end Nick Bosa believes that a fast-paced practice on Thursday before putting on the pads for Friday’s session was the ideal mix.

“I think Kyle set it up well for us,” Bosa said on Thursday. “We had a couple of days off to get feeling good. The game obviously wasn’t too much for me. I got a little time there, and we have two solid practices.

“Felt good, fresh today. Just working on our stuff a little bit. Tomorrow will be pads and then we have another two days off. I think it’s a perfect mix of getting fresh but also staying sharp.”

While Bosa was on the field for eight defensive plays in Week 18, linebacker Fred Warner was active for a little longer, totaling 13 plays — 12 on defense and one on special teams. The All-Pro linebacker believes the time off will be used wisely, just as it was earlier in the season after their Week 9 bye.

“It’s really helpful,” Warner said. “I feel great. I think the rest is much needed and I think you talk about a lot of guys didn’t play many snaps in this last game either so it’s almost like you’re taking two weeks and letting the body recover and mentally getting your mind right for what we got ahead.

“I do think it will be advantageous. After the bye week during the season, we came out flying and we got to make sure we do the same thing this time.”

Unlike Bosa and Warner, who both spent some time playing in the regular-season finale, quarterback Brock Purdy watched all of the action from the sidelines. Still, two of his targets — tight George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, don’t see an issue maintaining their on-field chemistry.

“It’s just mind and body trying to stay in it,” Aiyuk said. “We just went out there and had a practice that was a petty good practice for the offense. I think we are in a good spot. We are trying to continue to get better but we won’t know that for sure until the run comes to an end.”

Like Aiyuk, Kittle believed that the offense “won” Thursday’s session, but that, of course, was disputed by Warner. Still, the All-Pro tight end sees a healthy sense of urgency amongst his teammates and believes the team will be ready to go in the divisional playoff round.

Kittle, who was set to play a limited amount of snaps in the club’s Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was experiencing back spasms and thus was held out of the contest. Kittle was one of the players who needed the extended rest before the postseason.

“Kyle said something like continue to sharpen the sword,” Kittle said. “You just want to take every advantage when you’re on a football field. To get your skills a little better, to refine your skills a little bit, to focus on one thing. You just don’t want to lose a step anywhere. It was a good day today and looking forward to tomorrow.”

