49ers exact revenge, feast on turkey after win vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It took nine years, but the 49ers finally took their revenge for a moment that lives rent-free in the minds of the Faithful.

Following the 49ers’ 19-3 loss to the NFC West rival Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day in 2014, Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman and quarterback Russell Wilson feasted on turkey legs on the San Francisco team logo at midfield at Levi's Stadium.

Fast forward almost a decade, and San Francisco had the last laugh after a dominating 31-13 win over Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

A handful of 49ers stars — including George Kittle, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and Charvarius Ward — joined NBC Sports' Melissa Stark on the field for a postgame feast and wasted no time digging in.

Time to feast! 🍽️🦃 pic.twitter.com/wbzZNkzq89 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

Kittle then proceeded to run off with the turkey before he and Samuel shared the 49ers' feast with the Faithful in attendance.

Kittle stole the turkey and started dishing it out to the Faithful 😂 🦃 pic.twitter.com/XZVbHYesSF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

Deebo threw this 49ers fan a turkey leg and he started chowing DOWN 🍗😂 pic.twitter.com/UggK6gcR2r — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

In speaking to reporters after the game, McCaffrey provided an in-depth review of the on-field feast.

Christian McCaffrey loved the turkey but wishes he got some sweet potatoes postgame 😂🍗 pic.twitter.com/7lKsH1f4me — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

"That was awesome," McCaffrey said. "It was actually really good turkey, too. I had no idea how they kept all of the dishes hot. I was bummed I didn't get the sweet potatoes with the marshmallows.

"The turkey was really good. Well cooked, it wasn't dry at all and still hot, which was impressive for being 20 minutes after the game. I don't know where they kept it, but it was good turkey."

McCaffrey gives his compliments to the chef.

Purdy has fond memories of watching Thanksgiving Day football and was thrilled to participate in the postgame tradition.

Making Thanksgiving memories with the squad ❤️🦃 pic.twitter.com/Ysw6vZvOWc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

It was sweet. Just growing up, you're with your family and stuff watching the NFL games go on," Purdy shared. "You see the postgame interviews and the turkey legs. It's just a good time watching it with your family. To be out with my teammates after the game on a win on the road, eating some turkey legs and stuff like that. It was fun. It's going to be something we'll look back on and smile about. Very thankful."

Victory -- and that turkey, apparently -- has never tasted so delicious.