49ers' Emmanuel Sanders thinks Ben Roethlisberger 'bridge is burnt'

Emmanuel Sanders has one game left with the 49ers before becoming an unrestricted free agent, and he said he would welcome a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sanders told The Athletic's Ed Bouchette on Monday that he'd be able to envision himself re-joining the Steelers after Super Bowl LIV -- if he still had a relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"I would love that, but me and Ben don't have the best relationship," Sanders told Bouchette. "I believe that bridge is burnt."

Sanders signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2014, linking up with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. During his first training camp, Sanders said Manning was a "far better leader" than Roethlisberger, knocking Roethlisberger's work ethic while praising Manning's. The 32-year-old receiver admitted to Bouchette that he thinks Roethlisberger "has grown up a lot" since their acrimonious time together.

Roethlisberger, 37, has said he intends to play in 2020. The Steelers might soon have an eye to the future at the position, but Roethlisberger's presence as Pittsburgh's starting QB seemingly would scuttle any chance of a reunion in the Steel City.

Though Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games with the 49ers this season after being acquired in a midseason trade, San Francisco faces an offseason of contract dilemmas that could preclude the receiver returning. Tight end George Kittle and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner are eligible for contract extensions, while safety Jimmie Ward and D-lineman Arik Armstead can become unrestricted free agents.

Kittle and Buckner's extensions are priorities, and the 49ers likely will make the pair two of the highest-paid players at their respective positions. Salary-cap realities might force the 49ers' hand, especially with young receivers on rookie contracts like Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd -- who missed the entirety of the 2019 season with a back injury -- and Dante Pettis waiting in the wings.

Still, Sanders told Bouchette he has enjoyed his short time as a 49er. If Sunday's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs marks his last game with the team before free agency, he wants to go out in style.

"I couldn't hope for a better situation than to end up with Niners," Sanders said. "But at the same time, there was pressure too because they were undefeated (at the time of the trade) and I didn't want to be the reason they don't go undefeated. It feels good to know I was able to make the necessary plays when they called my number and help get to the Super Bowl. Now we have to win it."

