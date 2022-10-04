49ers' elite defense best in Kyle Shanahan era, Donte Whitner claims

49ers' elite defense best in Shanahan era, Whitner believes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense in 2022 not only is elite but might be better than the unit that led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Through four games this season, the 49ers' defense is out-pacing the elite 2019 unit that propelled San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV, allowing just 46 points compared to 50 points allowed through four games three seasons ago.

San Francisco also is out-pacing their sack total from 2019 (13 sacks) with 15 through four games this season.

Following the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Week 4, NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers analyst Donte Whitner made a bold claim about San Francisco's defense in 2022.

"I can go on record and say, this is the best defense of the Kyle Shanahan era," Whitner said after the game.

Whitner's claim isn't exactly "bold," in fact, it might just be true. In 2019, San Francisco's front seven was the engine that powered a Super Bowl-caliber defense. The secondary, led by safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt along with cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and K'Waun Williams was a decent unit but certainly was aided by an overwhelming defensive line led by Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford. In 2022, an argument could be made that the 49ers' secondary actually is the strength of the defense.

Cornerbacks Moseley and free agent signing Charvarius Ward along with safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson have anchored a San Francisco secondary that still is expected to have both Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett return sooner rather than later.

At all three levels, San Francisco's defense might be more complete than it was in 2019. If true, it bodes well for their Super Bowl LVII aspirations.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast