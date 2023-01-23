49ers eliminate Cowboys again, face Eagles for NFC championship

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Relying on a smothering defense and a grind-it-out running game, the San Francisco 49ers held on Sunday for a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

For the third time in the last four years, the 49ers advanced to the conference championship game. They will play at Philadelphia on Sunday.

It was another frustrating postseason defeat for the Cowboys, who have not won a divisional round game since 1995, when they last won a Super Bowl.

Dallas fell prey to some familiar problems — interceptions by quarterback Dak Prescott and a blocked extra-point attempt by kicker Brett Maher.

Prescott, who was tied for the NFL lead this season with 15 interceptions, saw two of his passes picked off by the 49ers. Maher was coming off a game in which he missed a league record four consecutive PATs.

San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards.

Tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with five receptions for 95 yards, and Christian McCaffrey scored his team’s lone touchdown with a two-yard run.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.