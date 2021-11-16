49ers' Elijah Mitchell sustained fractured finger in win vs. Rams

49ers RB Mitchell sustained fractured finger in win vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers’ leading rusher, was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure Tuesday to insert a pin into a fractured figure.

Mitchell sustained the injury at an unspecified point during the team’s 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on a night he carried a career-high 27 times for 91 yards.

“It sounded like they’re pretty optimistic he’ll be all right,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of the report he received from the team’s medical staff. “But they got to put a pin in it and see how it fits and if they can protect it. They think they’ll be able to, but we won’t know for sure until (the surgery).”

Mitchell, a sixth-round draft pick, leads the 49ers with 560 yards and three touchdowns on 116 rushing attempts for a 4.8-yard average.

He missed two games this season with a shoulder injury. In recent games, Mitchell has played with a ribs injury.

Shanahan said there is a chance Mitchell will be able to practice Wednesday, as the 49ers begin preparations to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“You see the toughness and how hard he runs,” Shanahan said, “but also the toughness of playing through all the stuff. We usually don’t know until after the game, or in this case, until today, because he doesn’t complain about much. He just goes to work.

“Some guys play with injuries. But the key to playing with injuries is not letting the injuries make you worse. Even when he’s played through some stuff, you don’t notice it out there by his play.”

In other 49ers injury news, rookie offensive tackle Jaylon Moore sustained no structural damage with a knee injury that prevented him from playing after the team’s first offensive drive. Moore started at right tackle in place of Mike McGlinchey, who is out for the season with a quadriceps injury.

Moore, a fifth-round draft pick, spent most of the remainder of the game pedaling a stationary bike on the 49ers’ bench to remain warm. The injury is not expected to keep Moore out for too long.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is listed as day-to-day with a shin contusion, Shanahan said. Samuel caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Josh Norman is expected to be limited during practice for a second consecutive week with a ribs injury.

