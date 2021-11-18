49ers' Elijah Mitchell held out of second practice after finger surgery

49ers' Mitchell held out of second practice after finger surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice field on Thursday, but he was only a spectator.

Mitchell's status for the 49ers' game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains in question after he underwent surgery Tuesday to insert a pin into a broken finger on his right hand.

Mitchell was injured in the 49ers' 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Mitchell carried a career-high 27 times for 91 yards.

On the season, Mitchell has a team-high 560 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 116 attempts. He is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

#49ers practice report for Thursday:

No practice: RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

Limited: OL Jaylon Moore (knee), CB Josh Norman (rib), WR Deebo Samuel (shin)

If Mitchell is unavailable, Jeff Wilson Jr. is likely to get the starting assignment with rookie Trey Sermon serving as the backup.

The 49ers' practice report was virtually unchanged from Wednesday, except for left tackle Trent Williams returning to the field after taking a veteran rest day.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel took part in limited practice after sustaining a shin contusion on Monday night. Cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) were also limited.

Moore started the game Monday night at right tackle in place of Mike McGlinchey, who is out for the season with a quadriceps injury. Moore was on the field for the 49ers' entire opening drive of 18 plays, 93 yards and 11 minutes, 3 seconds, before leaving.

Veteran Tom Compton replaced Moore for the remainder of the game. It is undetermined whether Moore or Compton will be in the starting lineup on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/weyt5D9f3Y — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 18, 2021

The Jaguars (2-7) have won two of their past four games after opening the season with five consecutive losses. Jacksonville pulled off the upset of the first half of the NFL season with a 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 7.

