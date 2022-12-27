49ers' Elijah Mitchell could return to practice this week, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan: Mitchell has 'chance' to return to practice this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Elijah Mitchell, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 12, could return to practice by the end of the week, setting up a potential return in the postseason or earlier.

Coach Kyle Shanahan detailed Mitchell’s rehabilitation status on Monday via conference call. The second-year running back has only appeared in four contests in 2022 but has been dynamic when on the field with a 5.6 yards per carry average.

“There’s a chance,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “I think the earliest is possibly Friday, maybe. He’s healing up, he’s had no setbacks, he’s doing well so we’ll see if he’s available next week for us.”

With Mitchell's practice window potentially opening, the 49ers, once again, appear to have some depth at the running back position, as they did at the beginning of the season. San Francisco did have a scare early in Saturday’s game when Jordan Mason went down with an apparent knee injury.

The rookie running back only appeared for 17 plays on special teams, but Shanahan revealed that was by design. Mason had been dealing with a tight hamstring during the week of practice leading up to the game which opened the door for fellow rookie running back Ty Davis-Price.

“He had a good game,” Shanahan said of the third-round pick. “I think it was the second-and-4 that he’d like to have back that ended up leading to the third-and -1, fourth-and-1 we didn’t get. But then watching the film, the linebacker had his hands inside on the ball.

“If he would have fought for another yard, it would have ended up being a fumble so it was a smart decision for him to roll with the ball. Didn’t make any mistakes in the game so I was happy he could get out there and get his feet wet again, back in the game and get some carries because there is a great chance we will need him again going forward.”

The three young running backs complement the workhorse of All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. Having a strong supporting cast hopefully will ensure the star ball carrier stays healthy with fresh legs as the 49ers continue down the home stretch and into the postseason.

