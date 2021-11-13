49ers' Elijah Mitchell among NFL's best in producing big plays

49ers rookie Mitchell one of NFL's best at creating big plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Jimmy Garoppolo has been panned by 49ers fans over his struggles with producing big plays this season, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has been among the NFL's most efficient producers of runs of at least 10 yards or more.

Elijah Mitchell is a big-play machine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/URiG833q2a — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 11, 2021

Mitchell has 89 carries for 469 yards on the season, a 5.3 per-carry average.

The sixth-round draft pick has been the star of an underwhelming 2021 draft class so far, even outshining fellow tailback and third-round draft choice Trey Sermon coming out of training camp.

Mitchell has 334 yards more than the next-closest 49ers running back (Sermon) and with Raheem Mostert going down with a season-ending injury, the rookie has been the clear No. 1 back when healthy.

The 49ers likely will be feeding Mitchell early and often in Monday night's clash with the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

