49ers to elevate WR Willie Snead IV to active roster for MNF

The 49ers are adding some depth to their receiving corps for their Monday night showdown against the Rams.

With rookie WR Danny Gray listed as ‘doubtful’ with a hip injury, veteran receiver Willie Snead IV will be elevated to the active roster from the practice squad according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Snead was with the 49ers for a portion of the preseason and was let go as part of the cut down to 53 players. He signed with the practice squad and will now get a chance to contribute against the Rams.

He joins a receiving corps with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud.

Snead in 95 games across seven seasons has 279 catches, 3,431 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Monday night will be Snead’s first game since Week 15 of last season when he was with the Panthers.

List

6 ways 49ers can avoid repeat of Week 3 disaster in Week 4

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire