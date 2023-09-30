49ers elevate Willie Snead from practice squad for Sunday's game

Veteran wideout Willie Snead may be set for his first appearance of the 2023 season.

The 49ers elevated Snead from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Niners listed Jauan Jennings as doubtful and Deebo Samuel as questionable to play this weekend, so they're likely to be down at least one of their usual receivers against Arizona.

Snead appeared in four games for the Niners last season. He has 279 catches for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns in 99 career games for the Saints, Ravens, Panthers, and Raiders.

The 49ers also elevated defensive back Kendall Sheffield. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.