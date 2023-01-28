49ers elevate Tevin Coleman with Elijah Mitchell questionable vs. Eagles

49ers elevate Coleman, Jenkins from practice squad to face Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHILADELPHIA -- The 49ers on Saturday elevated veteran running back Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to be available for the NFC Championship Game.

Coleman is available to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with backup running back Elijah Mitchell listed as questionable with a groin strain.

The 49ers also elevated veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins from the practice squad.

Jenkins has played in recent weeks while backup cornerback Ambry Thomas has been out with an ankle injury.

Thomas is listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

The 49ers take a 12-game win streak into Sunday’s game against the top-seeded Eagles.

The 49ers-Eagles winner will face the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City matchup in Super Bowl LVII in two weeks.

