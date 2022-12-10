49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson from practice squad for Week 14

49ers elevate Coleman, Johnson from practice squad to face Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers elevated two veteran players from the practice squad to be available for the team's key NFC matchup Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson. Both are expected to be in uniform for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium.

Coleman appeared in four games for the 49ers earlier this season when Elijah Mitchell was injured and the club had yet to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey. He gained 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson is being elevated for the second time this season. He saw action on defense and special teams in the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers already have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) for Sunday's game. Rookie Brock Purdy is slated to start the remainder of the regular season in place of Garoppolo.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

