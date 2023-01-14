49ers elevate RB Tevin Coleman, CB Janoris Jenkins for wild card game

The 49ers on Friday announced a pair of roster moves before their wild card game against the Seahawks on Saturday. A pair of veterans, running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins, were elevated off the practice squad.

Coleman could conceivably be active if the coaching staff trusts him more than the rookie RBs Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason. However, given their lack of injuries and both rookies playing well down the stretch, Coleman could also be inactive and the 49ers brought him up so he could pocket a full game check.

Jenkins is the likely replacement for injured CB Ambry Thomas, who was ruled out with an ankle injury. The 49ers are lacking experience and depth at CB behind Charvarius Ward, so Jenkins gives them a player they can turn to in the event they need to bring in a corner off the bench. He played 31 defensive snaps in two games for the 49ers this year, including 14 in Seattle when he debuted in Week 15. Ward went down in that game and opened the door for Jenkins to play. Jenkins also saw action in the season finale when the 49ers pulled Ward from the game to preserve his health.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire