49ers elevate Kerryon Johnson to active roster, put JaMychal Hasty on injured reserve

Kerryon Johnson can make his 49ers debut on Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers elevated Johnson to their active roster today, putting him in position to play Sunday against the Packers.

Johnson, a running back who spent the last three years with the Lions and then had a brief stint with the Eagles, has been with the 49ers for less than two weeks. But Kyle Shanahan, like his father before him, has shown a knack for taking in running backs off the street and getting effective carries out of them. Johnson may be no different.

The decision to call up Johnson was precipitated by having to put running back JaMychal Hasty on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens was also placed on injured reserve.

