49ers elevate Janoris Jenkins, Alex Barrett vs. Cowboys in NFC playoff game

49ers elevate Jenkins, Barrett for playoff showdown vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Saturday elevated veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins and defensive lineman Alex Barrett from the practice squad.

Jenkins and Barrett are now eligible to play on Sunday, when the 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

Jenkins will likely fill a backup role with the 49ers ruling out cornerback Ambry Thomas due to an ankle injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes Thomas will be able to return to practice next week if the 49ers get past the Cowboys on Sunday.

The winner of the 49ers-Cowboys game will meet the winner of the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Barrett, 28, an interior lineman from San Diego State, has been a member of the 49ers' practice squad the past three seasons. He appeared in seven games during the 2020 season.

Players elevated from the practice squad can still be included among the team's seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

Jenkins saw action in two games for the 49ers during the regular season. He played in the team's NFC West-clinching victory over Seattle in Week 15 after injuries to backup cornerback Sam Womack and starter Charvarius Ward. And he was in uniform the regular-season finale against Arizona due to Thomas' injury.

Jenkins played 18 defensive snaps last week in the 49ers' playoff opener against Seattle. He also appeared for 13 plays on special teams.

