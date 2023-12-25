49ers elevate CB Verrett for Christmas night clash vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett earned a nice Christmas present with his work in practices over the past two weeks.

The 49ers on Monday elevated Verrett from the practice squad to be available to play against the Baltimore Ravens in the grand finale of the NFL’s Week 16 slate of games.

It will be Verrett’s first time appearing in an NFL game in 834 days.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks provided a hint on Friday that Verrett would be in uniform, saying Verrett has shown steady improvement after returning from two consecutive season-ending injuries.

“We'll see whether or not he's going to have the opportunity to be up,” Wilks said of Verrett, “and if so, how many reps he'll get.”

The 49ers also elevated defensive tackle T.Y. McGill from the practice squad on Monday. Arik Armstead was ruled out due to foot and knee injuries and Javon Hargrave is listed as questionable with a hamstring strain.

The 49ers promoted wide receiver Willie Snead to the 53-man roster and waived veteran offensive tackle Matt Pryor.

Snead could take over as the team’s No. 3 receiver with Jauan Jennings unavailable due to a concussion.

Snead, 31, has appeared in 102 career games with 32 starts. He has previously appeared in seven games with the 49ers and has just one catch for 9 yards.

In his career, Snead has 280 receptions for 3,440 yards and 16 touchdowns, most of which came during three seasons apiece with New Orleans and Baltimore.

The 49ers (11-3) matchup against the Ravens (11-3) is only the third time since the 1970 merger that the teams with the best records in the NFC and AFC meet in December or later.

Verrett, 32, is scheduled to see action in his first NFL in more than two years. He sustained a torn ACL in the 49ers’ 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12, 2021, in the season opener. Verrett entered 2021 as the 49ers’ top cornerback after playing well the previous season.

He attempted a comeback last season with the 49ers but suffered a torn Achilles during a November practice.

Verrett spent time with the Houston Texans practice squad earlier this season but was waived on Nov. 15. He signed with the 49ers a month later and took part in his first practice with the 49ers on Dec. 13.

Verrett entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2014. He was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2015. Injuries have limited him to just 40 games (36 starts).

It is uncertain what role Verrett will fill for the 49ers against the Ravens. Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are the starting cornerbacks. In passing situations, the 49ers have shifted Lenoir to nickel back with Ambry Thomas entering the game to play on the outside.

