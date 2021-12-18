49ers elevate Brian Hill, Jarrod Wilson from practice squad to face Falcons

49ers elevate Hill, Wilson from practice squad to face Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added some insurance to their list of available players for the team's crucial Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

With starting running back Elijah Mitchell out of action for at least another game, the 49ers elevated running back Brian Hill from the practice squad. The club also activated safety Jarrod Wilson to be available to face the Falcons.

Hill will serve as a special-teams player and an emergency running back. He has appeared in 46 career games, including last week for the 49ers in his debut. Hill will wear No. 35.

He has 209 career rushing attempts for 982 yards (4.7 average) with three touchdowns. He also has 38 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Deebo Samuel and JaMycal Hasty are likely to handle all of the action in the backfield to compensate for the loss of Mitchell, the team's leading rusher.

Wilson is a veteran of six NFL seasons. In five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-'20), he appeared in 75 games with 30 starts. Like Hill, Wilson played on special teams for the 49ers last week. Wilson will wear No. 30.

Starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt is listed as questionable with a glute injury.

