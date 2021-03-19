49ers’ early offseason moves signal at least short-term belief in Jimmy Garoppolo

With no significant changes apparent at quarterback, the 49ers’ early free agency moves have backed up the confidence head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expressed during the offseason in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While there was some speculation they may bring in a backup via trade or free agency to compete with Garoppolo on some level, no such move was made. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston all got deals and opportunities to start. San Francisco’s only rumored interest was in former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, who signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Their only reported overtures toward a signal caller was an in-person visit with veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Barring a trade or a significant move up the board on draft day, it would appear Garoppolo has a stranglehold on the starting job.

Rather than trying to find a player to push Garoppolo, San Francisco has made moves to help protect him and re-establish a defense capable of winning a championship.

They inked left tackle Trent Williams to a record-breaking contract that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. They also added six-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack to a three-year deal that’ll shore up a shoddy interior offensive line that’s given the 49ers trouble the last couple seasons. Keeping Garoppolo healthy is key, and keeping him upright will go a long way toward that.

San Francisco also re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who’s one of the keys to unlocking the run game that makes the 49ers’ offense so dangerous. Versatility and deception allow runners to find wide open holes and pass catchers to run free – both things that make life easier on a quarterback that might need some playmaking assistance.

While they haven’t made any other major additions on offense, they’ve re-signed cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett who figure to go into training camp as the starters on the outside. The 49ers also bolstered their pass rush with hyper-athletic edge rusher Samson Ebukam, who offers depth on the edge and a possible replacement for Dee Ford should the oft-injured defensive end be unavailable.

There are still a few tweaks to make before the 49ers have a roster that can legitimately compete for a Super Bowl this year. They need better depth at wide receiver, still need some additional cornerback help, and more depth in the trenches wouldn’t hurt on either side of the ball.

If they’re able to check all those boxes this offseason and stay healthy, it’s not out of the question they contend for a championship again if Garoppolo is starting under center.

The truth is they’ve been constructing a roster that can win with a player like him barking signals. It pairs an explosive rushing attack with a bevy of pass catchers who’s specialty is yards after the catch.

This is a team that can win even if their quarterback has shortcomings. There’ll be pieces of the passing attack missing and some frustrating sacks and turnovers because of what Garoppolo lacks, but the organization clearly believes they can win with him this year. Everything they’ve said and every offseason move they’ve made backs that up.

On the other hand, there’s still time for the club to make a splash. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still wants a trade, although he’s now under investigation by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Jets could also trade quarterback Sam Darnold. The draft will tell us a lot as well about how the 49ers feel about Garoppolo. If they trade up for a quarterback in Round 1, it’ll put some uncertainty on his status as the starter during the season even if he is the starter going into the year.

San Francisco hasn’t taken steps to commit to Garoppolo beyond this year, in part because of his flaws on the field, and in part because of his inability to stay healthy in two of the last three years. The steps they have taken all point toward confidence in him in 2021 though. With a talented roster getting built around him, how far the 49ers go this season will be determined by what sort of play they get from the signal caller they decide to keep around.