49ers-Eagles odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 4

49ers-Eagles predictions: SF, Mullens expected to roll on SNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With critical players on both sides of the ball battling through injuries, the 49ers came away from their two-week stay on the East Coast undefeated, cruising past the New York Jets and New York Giants respectively in two sloppy games on the legitimately dangerous turf at MetLife Stadium.

Returning home for Week 4, the 49ers will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Levi's Stadium, a team also dealing with numerous injuries, especially on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

For those looking to bet on this week's "Sunday Night Football" matchup, the 49ers will enter as more than a touchdown favorite against the winless Eagles.

Line: SF -7.5

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has an incredibly limited amount of potential pass-catchers in Week 4, as receivers Desean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey, along with tight end Dallas Goedert will be out against the 49ers. For defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Kerry Hyder Jr., Sunday could be a prime opportunity to rush and disrupt Philadelphia's passing game, especially as multiple offensive linemen also could miss the game for the Eagles.

Nick Mullens will be getting the start at quarterback once again for the 49ers, and if he can play as well as he did during the 49ers' two wins in New Jersey, coach Kyle Shanahan's offense should continue to roll. Tight end George Kittle and No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel also are expected to be back for San Francisco, although Samuel's role could be limited.

There will be plenty of running offense once again, and if the Eagles' offense continues to struggle as it has through three games, this one could get out of hand early. 49ers should roll, and improve to 3-1 on the season with little issue.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Eagles 24, 49ers 21

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 34, Eagles 17

Tim McManus, ESPN: 49ers 31, Eagles 20

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 27, Eagles 17

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 20, Eagles 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 29, Eagles 20

Bill Bender, Sporting News: 49ers 31, Eagles 19