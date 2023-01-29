49ers vs Eagles inactives: Elijah Mitchell out; Christian McCaffrey OK

49ers inactives: Mitchell out, but CMC clear to face Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be without one of their offensive weapons Sunday, as running back Elijah Mitchell was ruled out of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin injury.

The 24-year-old was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after missing practice all week.

When Christian McCaffrey sustained a bruised calf in last week's divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys, Mitchell was able to take more snaps before sustaining his own injury late in the game.

McCaffrey missed two practices this week, but he returned to San Francisco's final session Friday and was a limited participant. The good news is that McCaffrey was removed from the injury report and is cleared to play in the NFC showdown Sunday.

Mitchell was sidelined for much of the 2022 NFL season with a knee injury, appearing in just seven games. When healthy, though, he has been effective in coach Kyle Shanahan's system with 332 yards on 68 carries and five catches for 32 yards.

Tevin Coleman and Jordan Mason both will be available to add backfield depth behind McCaffrey.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas will miss his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) also was ruled out. The remaining inactive players for San Francisco are healthy scratches. Here's a full list:

Meanwhile, the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters ready to go after cornerback Avonte Maddox's highly anticipated return.

Here is Philadelphia's full list of inactives:

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

S Anthony Harris

LB Kyron Johnson

CB Josiah Scott

OL Josh Sills

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVII against the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

