What do 49ers do during bye week?

The 49ers will have to wait a day to get out of town for their bye week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan laid out the plan for the club’s week off, and said there’ll be a quick workday Tuesday before players depart.

“Yeah, we met today just reviewed all the stuff from yesterday,” Shanahan said. “They’re going to come in tomorrow. We’re going to get a workout, have a quick meeting, and do a little bit of football stuff, nothing versus each other, just getting them moving, then we’re going let them go until Monday.”

Injured players will stay at the team facility to continue their rehab if needed, but for players leaving this is a crucial week to get right both physically and mentally. They’ll return to the facility Monday to begin a regular week of preparation for their Week 9 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers, who are in Atlanta on Sunday.

It’s been a rough first half of the year for San Francisco with a loss in Chicago Week 1, Trey Lance’s injury in Week 2, another bad loss in Denver in Week 3, their long road trip between Weeks 5 and 6, and then a blowout loss to the Chiefs before getting right against the Rams on Sunday.

This will be the team’s last real time off until the season is over, so decompressing and getting healthy will be of the utmost importance if they’re going to build off their Week 8 momentum to make a big second half run.

