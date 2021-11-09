49ers' drops, fumbles part of troubling Kyle Shanahan trend

Drops, fumbles continue to be issue for 49ers under Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's really difficult to win football games without possessing the ball itself, which has very much to do with the 49ers' disappointing season thus far.

Turnovers have been a major problem all season long for San Francisco, and they reared their ugly head again in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers threw an interception and lost two fumbles in the defeat without forcing a single takeaway. That further dropped their season-long turnover differential to minus-nine, which is tied for second-worst in the NFL. Only the New York Jets (minus-12) have a worse differential.

In addition to turnovers, drops have been a consistent issue, leading to numerous stalled drives. Only three other teams have attempted fewer passes than the 49ers this season, and yet San Francisco has the worst drop rate (7.6 percent) in the NFL. As The Athletic's David Lombardi noted, this is not a new kind of problem; it has been prevalent throughout Kyle Shanahan's tenure as head coach.

Over Shanahan’s 5 seasons, the 49ers have the 2nd-highest drop percentage in football (6.4%) and the 9th-highest fumble percentage (2.7%).



It’s been a consistent issue https://t.co/phenHs5GqU — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 9, 2021

It's not rocket science, people. When a team struggles to hold onto the ball, it almost always results in a poor record. If the 49ers don't change their ways and maintain better control of the ball moving forward, the tough times likely will continue.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast