Veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick’s bid to find a job for this season will take him to the 49ers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kirkpatrick is set to work out for the team on Friday. He visited with the Saints and the Patriots earlier in the offseason.

Kirkpatrick signed with the Cardinals last August and went on to start 11 of the 14 games he played for the team during the regular season. He had 56 tackles and three interceptions after posting 302 tackles and 10 interceptions in eight seasons with the Bengals.

The 49ers placed Emmanuel Moseley on the COVID-19 reserve list and have two other defensive backs on the sidelines at the moment.

49ers to work out Dre Kirkpatrick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk