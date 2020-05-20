49ers' Dre Greenlaw confident Seahawks tackle won't be last iconic play

Dre Greenlaw's best known for that epic tackle in Seattle. You know which one. That perfect takedown at the goal line, which clinched the NFC West.

Who knows? Maybe the 49ers postseason goes different If the then-rookie linebacker let Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister cross the plane. The Arkansas product stopped him just before, the 49ers won the division and embarked upon an epic postseason run that fell just short of a Super Bowl title.

Greenlaw's big play is already etched in 49ers lore, up there with some of the best in franchise history.

Looking back on it months later, Greenlaw knows that was a huge play. He's also supremely confident it won't be his only one.

"I know how big of a play it was at the time and what it helped us get to, but it doesn't seem any bigger or smaller now," Greenlaw said Wednesday in a conference call with local reporters. "It was a memorable play and I'm glad to have been a part of it. I'm also really excited for next season. Now that I know I can make that play once, I want to do things like that over and over again."

Greenlaw made plenty of impact plays his rookie year, even if they were less dramatic.

He had 92 tackles, three passes defensed, a sack and interception during the 2019 regular season, where he allowed a solid 88.4 passer rating in coverage.

That's a new standard Greenlaw hopes to raise during his second NFL season. That's his primary goal in offseason training. He spent time working with his dad, a coach at the University of Houston, and now is back in Fayetteville, Ark. working with former strength coaches. He'll come back to Santa Clara in the coming weeks to continue training, all while absorbing scheme knowledge from the 49ers' virtual offseason program.

"I'm trying to understand the scheme as much as possible," Greenlaw said. "Now that I have a year under my belt -- I have a good feel for the speed of the game -- I just want to be 100 percent perfect on my role in the scheme and my technique and my assignments."

Advanced metrics show Greenlaw's already technically sound. His tackling efficiency ranked No. 3 in the NFL last year among those playing significant defensive snaps, per analytics site Pro Football Focus. That stat compares tackle attempts to tackles missed, and Greenlaw rarely misses. In fact, he missed just four tackles all year, one tackle in his last six games and none in the postseason, where he felt greater comfort in the scheme.

"[49ers inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans] … had a good feel for my playing style and helped develop me into being more comfortable and confident on the field," Greenlaw said. "I think that all correlates to making tackles and being confident making those tackles. I understand my assignment and the technique he wants me to play. He allowed me to use my instincts a lot, and all that blends together into good play on the field."

It's uncertain at this time whether he'll play weakside linebacker, a spot he filled after Kwon Alexander got hurt, or if a regular move to the strongside is coming soon.

Greenlaw is determined to improve no matter where he plays, which seems likely considering players often make a significant jump between their rookie and second seasons.

"[Last year] was a big confidence booster and it helped me to know I'm able to not only play in the NFL but that I can do this for seasons to come," Greenlaw said. "I'm excited just to continue to grow and build off of my first year. I feel like I'm only going to get better."

